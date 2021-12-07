Rocket WR opens with dual, tourney
The S-D-A wrestlers scored a second place at the Conestoga Cougar Classic on Saturday, Dec. 4, and scored 173 team points. Wrestlers who earned medals were:
113- Colton Sprague, 1st
126- Jace Goebel, 2nd
138- Barret Brandt, 3rd
145- Tieran Cox, 4th
152- Cy Petersen, 1st
170- Barrett Bischoff, 4th
182- Owen Wander, 2nd
195- Bryce Draeger, 4th
220- Jackson Nordhues, 4th
285- Chance Buchanan, 2nd
The wrestling team started the season off with a win against Falls City, 54-15, picking up wins for the Rockets where Colton Sprague, Caleb Caudill, Jace Goebel, Barret Brandt, Tieran Cox, Cy Petersen, Braxton Walz, Barrett Bischoff, Owen Wander.
“All the kids have been really working hard in the practice room and it showed on the mat this week,” said Coach Jeremy Goebel. “As a whole, we look to continue to take each challenge and make the most of it.”
The Rockets were scheduled for a dual at Central City on Thursday. The team will host a JV tourney Friday and finish the week at Crete on Saturday.