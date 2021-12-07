Rocket boys open with win over Tigers

Lynn Wilhelm

With new head coach Adam Stotz this season, fans were eager to take a look at the Rockets boys basketball team in their home opener on Friday, December 3, against Falls City.

The Rockets played a full-court zone press and 3-2 zone defense for the evening while the Tigers played man defense. The teams traded points throughout the first quarter, but with the Rockets hitting three, three-point shots for a 17-15 lead. They continued the three-point trend in the second quarter on their way to a 29-18 halftime lead. The Rockets outscored the Tigers in the second half 17-16 on their way to a 46-34 win.

Scoring for the Rockets were 5’11 senior Braden LaFollette 13, 6’ junior Robert Shanks 11, 5’11 senior Cooper Carlson 11, 6’5 junior Jase Voorhees 9. The Rockets shot 49% for the game. The Rockets were 2-3 from the line.

Rebound leaders included Voorhees 10 and 6’ senior Nolan Werner 5. Assist leaders were Shanks 5 and Carlson 3. Shanks also led with 3 steals and Werner 2. The Rockets had 12 turnovers.

Saturday the team ventured to Fort Calhoun. The Rockets came out of the gate in a 3-2 zone while the Pioneers played a full-court press and man defense. The Rockets quickly switched to a triangle and two defense to contain the three-point shooting of the Pioneers. With the press and lack of offensive rebounds also giving the team troubles, the Rockets were behind 18-32 at halftime.

The Rockets couldn’t keep up with the scoring of the Tigers in the second half after trying triangle and two and 3-2 defense and were outscored 19-32 in the half for a loss of 37-64.

Scoring for the Rockets were Shanks 10, Carlson 10, LaFollette 6, Voorhees 5, Werner 4, and 5’11 junior Kaleb Swanson 2. The Rockets shot 39% for the game. The Rockets did not shoot any free throws.

Rebound leaders included Voorhees and Nolan Werner with 3 each. Assist leaders were LaFollette and Werner with 2 each. Voorhees led with 3 blocked shots. The Rockets had 11 turnovers.

Coach Stotz commented on the weekend games, “Boys played hard in both games. We have to continue to improve every day at practice.”

The Rockets' next match-up is Thursday, December 9, against JCC at home, then Saturday, December 11, at Raymond Central, and Tuesday, December 14, home against Nebraska City. The home matches are open to the public or can be viewed at stiv.tv/channel/sda.