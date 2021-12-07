Pioneer girls WR open with fifth place finish

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Nebraska City girls’ wrestling team placed 5th at the 25 team Rumble on the River wrestling invite.

Jocelyn Davis led the girls with a silver medal as she went 3-1.

Pacie Lee won a 3rd place medal as she went 4-1 after she lost her first round match to another returning state medalist.

Rylee Stracke placed third and went 4-1. Azaria Ruby placed 4th going 3-2. Other records were Lexi Southard, 3-2; Clarissa Moyer, 2-2; Eloise Gay, 0-2.

“It was a great start to the season,” said Coach Ron Schaulis. “We had a tough semifinal round, but wrestled better the following rounds.we need to get better on our setups and finishing takedowns. The girls were very aggressive but need to work on details. Overall, I am proud of our efforts in a very tough tourney. This meet will be comparable to our districts in number of teams and competition.

“It was a great first weekend for girls in Nebraska. It was great to host the first ever sanctioned girls varsity meet—exciting start to the season.”