Excitement evident at S-D-A girls' opener

Lynn Wilhelm

The Lady Rockets Basketball Team opened the season to a packed crowd with a home contest against Falls City on Friday night.

Coach Andrew Pryor commented, “The first game of the year excitement was evident for us. I thought our players came out with lots of energy right from the start. At times we allowed that to speed our game up, but we were able to accomplish our goals of taking care of the ball and applying pressure to them defensively. I felt the team played well together and it was a great way to start our season.”

The Rockets came out in a full-court zone press and man defense and Falls City tried a man defense at first, eventually switching to a 2-3 zone to limit the Rockets scoring in the paint. Although Falls City scored first within the first minute of the game on a free throw, the Rockets went on a 16 point run, including two three-pointers, and the Tigers failed to score again until the final minute of the quarter with a score of 18-7. Heading into halftime, the Rockets were up 36-11. 6’ Senior Lily Vollertsen scored 19 in the first half.

Following halftime, the Rockets took off their full-court press and continued their man defense. The Rockets outscored the Tigers 20-12 in the second half for a 56-23 win.

Scoring for the Rockets were Vollertsen 28, 5’7 sophomore Delainey Cast 10, 5’4 sophomore Eva Brammier 6, 5’6 junior Kaylee Bures 6, 5’9 senior Lindsey Moss 4, and 6’ senior Cassidy Robert 2. The Rockets shot 46% for the game. The Rockets were 14-20 from the line.

Rebound leaders included Vollertsen 8, 5’10 sophomore Kadyn Sisco 5, Cast and C. Roberts 4 each. Assist leaders were Sisco 5 and Moss 3. Cast led with 5 steals, Vollertsen 4, and Sisco, Bures, and 6’ senior Klayre Roberts with 3 each. The Rockets had 11 turnovers.

The next day the team ventured to Nebraska Capitol Conference foe Fort Calhoun.

Coach Andrew Pryor commented, “Sometimes playing back to back days can cause second-day fatigue, but our players were ready to play. I was very pleased with how our players maintained focus throughout the game and executed the things we wanted to do. It was another great team win as everyone contributed. In addition to the win, it was a very special day as Lily Vollertsen scored her 1,000th point as well as breaking the school record for career points. The previous record was 1,008 points. We talked after the game about how that accomplishment is a reflection of Lily's efforts, but all of her teammates as well.”

Following her performance leading up to a broken record in career points, Vollertsen commented about the weekend, “The first two games showed a lot of positive insight into what the rest of the season will be like. We are doing a good job at working together and I think there is still more improvement to come which makes me even more excited to see how far we can go this year!”

Similar to the night before the Rockets led 36-13 at halftime following a full-court press and man defense. Vollertsen broke the record for career points in the first half. The Rockets outscored the Pioneers in the second half 20-11 for a 56-24 win.

Scoring for the Rockets were Vollertsen 21, Sisco 12, C. Roberts 8, Cast 5, Moss 4, Bures 3, and K. Roberts 3. The Rockets shot 47% for the game. The Rockets were 13-20 from the line.

Rebound leaders included C. Roberts 8, Vollertsen7, and Moss 5. Assist leaders were K. Roberts 6 and Bures 4. Vollertsen lead with 4 steals. The Rockets had 13 turnovers.

The Rockets' next match-up is Thursday, December 9, against JCC at home, then Saturday, December 11, at Raymond Central, and Tuesday, December 14, home against Nebraska City. The home matches are open to the public or can be viewed at stiv.tv/channel/sda.