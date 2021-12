Syracuse All District Football

Press Release

Robert Shanks, a junior wide receiver and defensive back, and Kayden DeGoyler, a senior offensive and defensive lineman, are Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Rocket football representatives on the first team all district football team this year.

Making the honorable mention list for S-D-A were Jackson Nordhues, a junior linebacker and offensive lineman; Barret Brandt, a junior linebacker and tight end; Elliot Kuhr, a junior linebacker and running back; and Kaleb Swanson, a junior defensive lineman and offensive lineman.

Other players on the first team list are, from Yutan, Sam Peterson, a senior wide receiver and defensive back; Isaiah Daniell, a senior wide receiver and defensive back; Gavin Kube, a senior offensive and defensive lineman; Josh Jessen, a senior offensive and defensive lineman; Zach Krajicek, a junior running back and linebacker; Ethan Christiansen, a senior running back and linebacker; Beau Heuertz, a senior offensive lineman and defensive end; and Derek Wacker, a sophomore tight end and defensive end; from Lincoln Lutheran, Jack L'Heureux, a senior tight end and defensive end; Garret Hoefs, a junior quarterback, linebacker and wide receiver; Josh Duitsman, a senior quarterback; Aden Zager, a senior linebacker; Max Bartels, a senior wide receiver and cornerback; and Cole Reilly, a junior running back and linebacker; from Bishop Neumann, Trenton Berry, a junior wide receiver and linebacker; Trent Moudry, a sophomore offensive and defensive lineman; Connor Schutt, a sophomore quarterback; Michael Lynch, a senior wide receiver and outside linebacker; and Cadin McGuigan, a senior offensive and defensive lineman; from Wilber Clatonia, Adam Kotas, a senior offensive and defensive lineman; Coy Rosentraeader, a junior quarterback and defensive end; and Houston Broz, a senior wide receiver and defensive back; from Centennial, Carson Fehlhafer, a senior offensive and defensive lineman; Jake Bergen, a senior, wide receiver; and Jayden Hartshom, a senior linebacker and offensive lineman.

Other names on the honorable mention list were, from Yutan, Jesse Keiser, a senior running back and safety; Trent Drake, a junior tight end and defensive end; Jude Elgert, a junior offensive lineman and defensive end; and WIll Peterson, a junior offensive and defensive lineman; from Lincoln Lutheran, Will Jurgens, a junior running back, safety and punter; Jackson Masek, a junior offensive guard and defensive end; Jonny Puelz, a junior wide receiver; Jameson Pella, a junior wide receiver and safety; Gabe Schmidt, a junior cornerback; Cole Seeba, a senior running back and nose guard; and Seth Stowell, a junior kicker; from Bishop Neumann, Sam Stuhr, a senior wide receiver and outside linebacker; Silas Mongar, a senior running back and linebacker; Samdyn Swartz, a senior defensive back; Sam Vrana, a senior offensive and defensive lineman; Calvin Sassaman, a junior running back and defensive back; Luke Meis, a junior wide receiver and defensive back; and Kanon Cada, a junior wide receiver and defensive lineman; from Centennial, Sam Payne, a senior defensive lineman and offensive lineman; Maj Nisly, a junior quarterback and free safety; Jayde Gumaer, a junior defensive tackle and offensive lineman; Mike Nisly, a senior running back and defensive back; Lance Habertman, a senior outside linebacker and half back; Lane Zimmer, a junior wide receiver and defensive back and Levi Zimmer, a junior outside linebacker and wide receiver; from Wilber Clatonia, Mason Combs, a senior wide receiver and defensive back; Tyson Kreshel, a junior fullback and linebacker; Gage Heller, a sophomore offensive and defensive lineman; Austin Kvasnicka, a senior offensive and defensive lineman; Caleb Drake, a junior offensive and defensive lineman; Jon Zoubek, a senior tight end and linebacker; and Colby Homolka, a senior running back and linebacker.