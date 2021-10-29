Rockets secure sub title, head for finals

Lynn WIlhelm

With the stands full on the home side of the court, the energy level was high in the Rocket gym Tuesday night for the subdistrict final game against the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays (9-19).

Set 1

Senior Lily Vollertsen set the tone of the night with a hard-driven kill off an assist by senior Kennedy Stanley to score the first point of the evening. The Rockets jumped out to a 5-1 lead before the Bluejays started to find a rhythm. After a couple of Rocket service errors and an ace serve by the Bluejays, the score was tied at 8. After a 17-17 tie, the Rockets took control behind a 7 point service run by sophomore Delainey Cast that included signature kills by Vollertsen and senior Lindsey Moss. Sophomore Kayden Sisco finished the set with a hard-driven spike with the score ending at 25-18.

Set 2

The second set started off with an ace serve by Kennedy Stanley. Vollertsen added two more ace serves in the first 10 points, while the Bluejays had three missed serves in the same time frame. But numerous hitting errors plagued the Rockets and the score was tied at 10. As the Bluejays started to commit the hitting errors, the Rockets took advantage of their errors and slowly pulled away with leads of 15-12, 20-15, and finally 25-15. Cast again went on a service run and finished the set with an ace on set point.

Set 3

By the third set, the momentum was on the Rockets’ side. Stanley started off the set with a net-roll ace serve and the Rockets showed their dominance in all facets of the game. Cast showed her range of shots by hitting a hard 4 to 4 (hard angle) and followed it up with a roll shot down the line, both for kills. Vollertsen had bouncing kills from the outside, middle, and right side. Moss found the floor with hard-driven spikes and timely tips past the block. In addition to leading the team with 4 diverted blocks on the night, Sisco succeeded with a kill to zone 1. And, finally, senior Cassidy Roberts ended the match on a kill down the line. The Rockets had leads of 10-3, 15-6, 20-7, and 25-9.

Stanley dished out 38 assists. Vollertsen led with 15 kills, Moss 10, and Cast 9. The Rockets only had two service errors compared to ten aces.