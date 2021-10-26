S-Club Hall of Fame at Syracuse

Submitted News

The Syracuse S-Club is proud to announce the fourth class inducted into the S-Club Athletic Hall of Fame.

There was no 2021 induction class due to the pandemic.

This year’s class is represented by one athlete, two coaches, and one team.

Mark Weiler ‘66, a standout multi-sport athlete.

Coach Dean Farley, Class of ’81, former Rocket athlete and successful coach.

Coach Renee Cheney, longtime and beloved girls’ basketball and volleyball coach

The Undefeated 1963 Southeast Nebraska Border Conference Champion Football team

The Hall of Fame inductions will take place at halftime of a varsity basketball game later this winter. The date and time will be released as soon as it is set. S-Club welcomes these inductees and their families to join us in honoring them. S-Club looks forward to another special evening paying homage to those who laid the foundation for Rocket athletics. Congratulations to this year’s S-Club Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees!