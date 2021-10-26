Rocket SB celebrates season with exhibition

Submitted News

The Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca softball team wrapped up its 2021 season with a banquet event.

This year, the team ended their season with an exhibition contest against their coaches and parents, a group of players which took on the team name of the “Syracuse Senior Citizens.”

Grant Aden served as the umpire at the game.

Adding to the fun, the team of coaches and parents brought along their own “retired cheerleaders.”

The Senior Citizens gladly reported no serious injuries, besides some bruises and muscle straining, but nothing that kept them from being able to attend work the following day.

The evening ended on a win for the 2021 Rocket softball players by a score of 10-9.

Admission into the game was food items for the local food pantry.

At the conclusion of the evening the Rocket softball team and their families and coaches enjoyed a banquet style supper where awards were given out to the players.