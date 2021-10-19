Rocket football falls to W-C

The Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca football team got a pair of touchdowns, both on the ground and through the air, and added a field goal in a 49-18 set back against Wilber-Clatonia on Oct. 15.

Micah Harvey scored on a three-yard run for the Rockets and quarterback Tieran Cox passed the ball for a touchdown to Robert Shanks for 16 yards. Gabe Dilley hit a 30-yard field goal and also had a point after kick. S-D-A also had a two-point conversion.

Cox had five pass completions for 49 yards. Harvey rushed for 48 yards and Cy Peterson had 46 yards. Elliot Kuhr had 41 yards. Tyler Sears was the reception leader with 34 yards.

Barret Brandt had seven tackles on the deensive side inlcuding two for loss. Sears had seven stops as well. Kayden DeGolyer, Kaleb Swanson and Barrett Bischoff had sacks.