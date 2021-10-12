Syracuse Cross Country Results
At UNK Invite, Sept. 27
Boys team placed 24th out of 37 teams.
Creighton Orchard, 19:46.63
Samuel Bennett, 20:33.48
Isaac Hestermann, 21:40.55
Jacob Liscomb, 22:42.89
Cade Stephenson, 26:35.06
Nathaniel Cordray, 28:58.90
Girls
Abby Ortiz, 24:32.10
Claire Noerrlinger, 25:35.41
Addison Goebel, 25:49.43
Syracuse Invite, Oct. 1
Boys team placed eighth out of 15 teams
Samuel Bennett, 18:38.18
Creighton Orchard, 18:49.35
Bryan Morquecho, 20:11.30
Isaac Hestermann, 20:17.07
Jacob Liscomb, 20:36.57
Cade Stephenson, 24:29.58
Girls
Claire Noerrlinger, 22:33.82
Addison Goebel, 23:51.54
Capitol Conference, Oct. 7
Girls Results
Claire Noerrlinger, 23:39.40
Abby Ortiz, 23:59.96
Addison Goebel, 24:20.77
Boys team placed eighth
Creighton Orchard, 18:42.79
Samuel Bennett, 19:01.96
Bryan Morquecho, 20:19.73
Isaac Hestermann, 20:57.48
Jacob Liscomb, 21:12.62
Cade Stephenson, 25:11.27