Syracuse Cross Country Results

At UNK Invite, Sept. 27

Boys team placed 24th out of 37 teams.

Creighton Orchard, 19:46.63

Samuel Bennett, 20:33.48

Isaac Hestermann, 21:40.55

Jacob Liscomb, 22:42.89

Cade Stephenson, 26:35.06

Nathaniel Cordray, 28:58.90

Girls

Abby Ortiz, 24:32.10

Claire Noerrlinger, 25:35.41

Addison Goebel, 25:49.43

Syracuse Invite, Oct. 1

Boys team placed eighth out of 15 teams

Samuel Bennett, 18:38.18

Creighton Orchard, 18:49.35

Bryan Morquecho, 20:11.30

Isaac Hestermann, 20:17.07

Jacob Liscomb, 20:36.57

Cade Stephenson, 24:29.58

Girls

Claire Noerrlinger, 22:33.82

Addison Goebel, 23:51.54

Capitol Conference, Oct. 7

Girls Results

Claire Noerrlinger, 23:39.40

Abby Ortiz, 23:59.96

Addison Goebel, 24:20.77

Boys team placed eighth

Creighton Orchard, 18:42.79

Samuel Bennett, 19:01.96

Bryan Morquecho, 20:19.73

Isaac Hestermann, 20:57.48

Jacob Liscomb, 21:12.62

Cade Stephenson, 25:11.27