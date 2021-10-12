Rocket FB grabs early lead, falls to Yutan

Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca drew to within five points in the second quarter of Friday night’s football clash before Yutan pulled away for a 67-16 victory.

After a 55-yard touchdown run and point after kick put Yutan ahead 7-0 in the first quarter, the Rockets got the lead on a 28-yard pass from Tieran Cox to Robert Shanks. A two-point conversion made it 8-7.

A 30-yard touchdown pass put Yutan back ahead 14-8 and the a 29-yard run extended the advantage to 21-8. A Rocket 1-yard run and a two-point run by Shanks made the score 21-16.

A 16-yard pass and an 80 yard run made the count 35-16 at half and Yutan pulled away after half.

S-D-A finished with 179 total yards, 111 through the air and 68 on the ground. Yutan had 563 total yards with 517 on the ground.

Cox completed 6-of-11 passes on the game. Elliot Kuhr rushed for 55 yards and Shanks had 89 yards receiving.

Rocket defensive leaders were Kayden DeGolyer and Jackson Nordhues along with Barret Brandt.