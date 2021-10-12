Lincoln Lutheran (385), Lincoln Christian (405) and Superior (417) earned qualifying positions as a team at the Class C-1 district golf tournament at Hidden Valley Golf Course on Oct. 5. The top three teams and top 10 individuals qualified for state.

Olivia Lovegrove, a sophomore from Lincoln Christian, won the individual title (78). Rounding out the top five were Rachael Volin of Lincoln Lutheran (86), Maya Kuszak from Lincoln Christian (87); Elizabeth Mesti from Heartland (87); and Trinity Lappe from Lincoln Lutheran (92).

Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca competed at the tournament, but did not record a team score.