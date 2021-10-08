Rocket VB wins home tournament

Lynn Wilhelm

The Lady Rockets volleyball team (20-1) hosted their own quadrangular tournament on Monday.

First Round Vs Ralston

The Rockets made quick work of the Rams (1-18) with leads of 10-1, 15-1, 20-3, and finally 25-5 in the first set. Ralston struggled in serve receive and created their own errors that allowed the Rockets to go on numerous runs. The Rams stayed with the Rockets a bit better in the second set but still created their own errors. The Rockets had leads of 10-7, 15-10, and 20-16, before Lily Vollertsen ended the match on a hard kill at 25-20. HItting a team .328, Lindsey Moss led with 11 kills, Lily Vollertsen and Delainey Cast had 6 each. Kennedy Stanley had 29 set assists.

Milford (10-10) beat Nebraska City (4-15) on the other side of the bracket, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18.

Championship Vs Milford

In stride, Syracuse jumped out in big leads over Milford. They led 10-4, 15-5, 20-6 and finally 25-8. The second set was much the same with the Rockets winning 25-12. With Milford struggling in the front row, the Rockets hit .385 as a team. Moss led with 9 kills on .727 hitting. She only had one error in 11 attempts. Vollertsen had 8 kills, Kadyn Sisco and Cast each had 4 kills. The Rockets served 98% while Cast had 2 ace serves. Stanley dished out 29 set assists.

Nebraska City beat Ralston for third place, 26-28, 25-15, 25-18.

The Rockets start the Nebraska Capital Conference Tournament next week. As the number 1 seed, the first round will be at home against the play-in bracket winner of Louisville and Conestoga on Tuesday, October 12, at 7:00 p.m. The second round will also be at home on Thursday, October 14, at 7:00 p.m., against the winner or loser of Raymond Central and Arlington depending if the Rockets win or lose Tuesday. The third place and championship are at Raymond Central on Saturday at 1 and 2 respectively.