The Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca softball team competed at the Class C-1 district tournament at Auburn on Monday, Oct. 4. S-D-A entered as the No. 5 seeded team and fell to No. 4 Fort Calhoun, 6-4. Other games at the tourney were No. 1 Auburn over Fort Calhoun, 11-3; No. 2 Falls City over No. 3 Weeping Water, 3-2; and, in the championship game, Auburn over Falls City, 19-9.