Rocket Football vs. Lincoln Lutheran

Tieran Cox gets set to throw a pass during the Rockets' Friday night set back against Lincoln Lutheran 41-7. Cox finished with 10 pass completions for 102 yards. Robert Shanks was the top receiver with seven grabs and 88 yards. Elliot Kuhr scored the Rockets' touchdown on a four-yard run. He finished with 111 total yards. Gabe Dilley added the point after kick following the touchdown. Defensive leaders were Barrett Brandt and Jackson Nordhues.