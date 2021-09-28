Syracuse Sports Briefs

Football

Centennial topped the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca football team by the final score of 42-12.

Centennial was held to one first quarter score, 12 yard run, but then scored three times before the half to lead 28-0.

A two-yard run in the third quarter made it 35-0.

S-D-A got on the board with a touchdown in the third quarter as Robert Shanks scored on a two-yard run. Cy Petersen rushed the ball in from 26 yards out during the fourth quarter.

Centennial closed the game out with a 10-yard scoring run.

Tieran Cox passed for four completions and 51 yards, including a long of 36 to Robert Shanks. Rushing leaders were Petersen, 80; Tyler Sears, 40; and Elliot Kuhr, 30.

Tackle leaders were Jackson Nordhues, Barret Brandt, Jace Goebel, Peterson, Sears and Kaleb Swanson.

S-D-A Cross Country

Sept. 4 at Beatrice

Junior High Girls

14. Rilynn Whitney, 10:41.69

Junior HIgh Boys

6. Eliott Harden, 9:11.87

Kyle Holtz, 10:20.31

Luke Kuenning, 10:39.94

Eric Bohaty, 10:41.45

Ethan Bohaty, 10:50.55

Carson Holtz, 14:21.65

Girls’ Varsity

10. Abby Ortiz, 23:33.50

Claire Noerrlinger, 23:47.68

Addison Goebel, 23:52.75

Boys’ Varsity

10. Sam Bennet, 18:56.94

13. Creighton Orchard, 19:10.31

Bryan Morquecho, 20:54.56

Isaac Hestermann, 20:59.71

Jacob Liscomb, 21:19.23

Cade Stephenson, 25:10.38

The Syracuse boys’ team placed third in an eight-team field at the Fairbury Invite on Sept. 9. Norris won first place with Beatrice at second and Waverly at fourth.

Girls’ Varsity

24. Abby Ortiz, 24:41.42

Addison Goebel, 25:54.95

Boys’ Varsity

12. Creighton Orchard, 19:18.33

Sam Bennett, 19:57.40

Jacob Liscomb, 21:30.00

Bryan Morquecho, 21:17.24

Isaac Hestermann, 21:39.94

Cade Stephenson, 27:00.41

Nathaniel Cordray, 30:20.41

The Syracuse boys’ team took fifth at the Waverly Invite on Sept. 17. Lincoln Christian and McCool Junction finished first and second.

Girls’ Varsity

Abby Ortiz, 23:24.44

Claire Noerrlinger, 23:40.99

Addison Goebel, 24:35.68

Boys’ Varsity

Creighton Orchard, 19:18.88

Sam Bennett, 19:30.65

Isaac Hestermann, 20:35.21

Jacob Liscomb, 20:43.07

Bryan Morquecho, 20:45.38

Cade Stephenson, 26:21.48

Boys’ Junior Varsity

Nathaniel Cordray, 27:51.78

Boys’ Junior High

Elliot Harden, 8:28.74

Luke Kuenning, 9:42.27

Kyle Holz, 9:44.07

Ethan Bohaty, 9:59.76

Eric Bohaty, 10:44.28

Carson Holz, 12:08.27

Girls’ Junior High

Rilynn Whitney, 9:54.30

Malcolm Invite

Varsity Boys’

Creighton Orchard, 19:15.96

Samuel Bennett, 19:18.52

Bryan Morquecho, 20:59.78

Isaac Hestermann, 21:01.72

Jacob Liscomb, 21:16.92

Cade Stephenson, 26:15.92

Varsity Girls’

Claire Noerrlinger, 24:04.40

Addison Goebel, 24:17.40

Abby Ortiz, 25:55.20

Golf

Reese Stubbendick carded nine-hole rounds of 56 and 53 for 109 to lead the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca girls’ golfers in action at the Auburn Invite on Monday.

“This was her lowest round for the season as of yet so it was an exciting day for her,” said Rocket Coach Sallie Agena. “She has been working hard on some swing changes, and the changes show in her score. She was just out of the medals for the day.”

Cheyenne Richardson and Mallory Mueller also competed for the S-D-A Rockets.

“The course proved to be difficult for them as they struggled a bit with the out of bounds and hazards on the course. Both continue to work to learn the skills necessary to improve their play,” said Agena. The varsity team was scheduled to play at Hidden Valley on Thursday for the Lincoln Christian Invitational, and then head back to Hidden Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 5 for the district tournament.