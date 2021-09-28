Rocket VB picks up four wins, stays unbeaten

Lynn Wilhelm

he Class C-1 No. 5 ranked Rockets (15-0) continued their undefeated season with wins over Conestoga, Malcolm, Falls City, and Nebraska City Lourdes Central Catholic.

Serve receive and defense often go unnoticed in the stat columns, but the Rockets surpass expectations night in and night out. With each good pass or dig, the Rockets stay in-system to allow their setter and hitters to post the high numbers they have been this season. Senior Lindsey Moss, sophomore Delainey Cast, and senior libero Shayla Thompson line up three across in serve receive. Add in sophomores Rylee Seelhoff and Eva Brammier as defensive sepecialists and the Rockets have a formidable backcourt that doesn’t allow many balls to hit the floor.

On Tuesday, the ladies ventured to Malcolm for a triangular. In their first match against Conestoga, they pushed on all cylinders for a 25-3, 25-5 win. Hitting .590 as a team, Moss had 8 kills, Cast 7, senior Lily Vollertsen 5, and sophomore Kadyn Sisco with 3. With a discombobulated Cougar serve receive, the Rockets racked up 12 ace serves led by Stanley, Moss, and Cast with 3 each. Stanley dished out 19 set assists. Thompson had 11 digs.

In their second game of the evening, the Rockets faced a new foe in the #9 ranked Malcolm Clippers (15-6) and prevailed 25-19, 25-23. With similar statistics throughout, the Rockets led in serving 95.9% compared to 81.4% and 37 digs compared to 21 for the Clippers. Thompson led in digs with 12 while Cast added 10. Moss had 11 kills while hitting .400 and Vollertsen added 7 attacks.

Thursday the Rockets traveled to the far southeast corner of Nebraska to face Falls City (14-3) and Nebraska City Lourdes (9-9). They took on the Tigers in the first match. A much improved Falls City team still could not contain the Rockets. The teams traded points until it was tied at 8 and then the Rockets took off and never looked back on their way to a 25-16 win. Net violations and errors plagued Falls City during the run while the Rockets frontcourt and block went to work. In the second set, the Tigers hung around a bit longer with the final tied score at 10 and then the Rockets hit runs of 4 and 3 while holding Falls City to sideout scoring to prevail 25-18. In the game, the Rockets hit .232 compared to the Tigers .147. Moss led with 12 kills and Cast and senior Lily Vollertsen each added 6. Moss led with 9 digs, Thompson 7, Stanley 6, and Cast 6. Stanley attributed 27 set assists.

In the second game, the Rockets were pushed a bit more by Nebraska City Lourdes (9-9) in the second set. After cruising to a 25-11 win in the first, the second was much closer at 25-23. With the Rockets trailing the entire set until eventually tying it at 21, they pushed to the finish first. With all 4 of the Knights blocks in the second set, the Rockets had to find a way around the block in the middle. Setter Kennedy Stanley pushed to the pin hitters of Cast and Vollertsen and found Moss in the back row for kills. Moss led with 10 kills, Vollertsen 7, and Cast 6. Vollertsen and Cast each had 9 digs, while Stanley and Moss each had 8. Stanley had 19 assists and 3 service aces.

The Rockets’ played Tuesday (Sept. 28) at Murdock in a triangular with Elmwood/Murdock (13-4) and Palmyra (10-4). On Thursday, Sept. 30, reserve, junior varsity, and varsity have home matches against Raymond Central. On Saturday, all three groups head to Logan View and start at 10 a.m. Monday the varsity team is hosting their own tournament.