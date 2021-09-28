Rocket Middle School Football

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Rockets traveled to Falls City on Sept. 23 and lost a close one 30-28.

The Rockets scored first on a Will Janssen to Max Parde pass for a TD. Next score for the Rockets was a Janssen kickoff return for a TD.

Janssen ran the two point conversion in.

On the third score, Janssen threw to Brennan Schroeder for a TD. The two point conversion was a pass from Peyton DeMello to Janssen. On the fourth score was a Janssen run for a TD.

In the B game, the Rockets came away with the victory 14-0. Brock Goebel threw a TD pass to Mason Lintz. On the 2 point conversion Brock Goebel threw to Xavier Apel. On the second TD Brock Goebel ran it in for the score.

Next up for the Rockets was to be at home on Sept. 28 against Louisville.