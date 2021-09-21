Rocket VB completes unbeaten week

Lynn Wilhelm

The Rockets (11-0) extended their undefeated season this last week with wins over Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Platteview, Auburn, David City, and Fairbury.

Last Tuesday the Rockets ventured to Plattsmouth for a triangular along with Nebraska City. In the first contest against Plattsmouth, Syracuse jumped out to an 8-0 lead and the Blue Devils struggled to defend the Rockets’ attack with a final score of 25-15. The Rockets fell behind early in the second, but tied the score at 5 and never looked back on their way to a 25-22 win. Senior setter Kennedy Stanley contributed 28 set assists and guided her team to an extraordinary .348 hitting percentage for the match. Senior Lily Vollertsen lead with 11 kills, sophomore Delainey Cast with 8 and senior Lindsey Moss with 7. On defense, Cast lead with 7 digs, and senior libero Shayla Thompson had 5.

The second match of the evening included the Rockets and their cross-county rival Nebraska City. In the 25-16, 25-10 win, the difference makers were the tough serving of the Rockets with 10 aces and the Rockets .360 hitting percentage compared to .114 for the Pioneers. Cast lead with 5 aces and Vollertsen with 2. Moss had 9 kills, Vollertsen 7, and Cast 4.

At a home contest on Thursday, the Rockets started a bit sluggish against Platteview. They worked hard to persevere in the first set with a 25-21 win only to fall in the second 22-25. But the strong attack of the Rockets was too much for the Trojans and the Rockets won the next two, 25-19 and 25-12. In the match, Stanley broke the school record with most assists in a game with 58. Stanley is averaging 10.8 assists per set for the season which is 4th in the state. The Rockets hit .323 with Moss leading the way with 21 kills, Vollertsen 17, Cast 11, and sophomore Kadyn Sisco 9. Sisco also put up 4 blocks. With 72 digs in the match, Moss and Stanley each had 15, Thompson 14, and Cast 13.

The Rockets won the Fairbury Tournament for the sixth straight time on Saturday. In their first contest against Auburn, the Rockets found success even while hitting .098 as the Bulldogs hit negative. Moss lead with 8 kills, Vollertsen 6, and Cast 5. With serving their strong point of the match at 93.9%, Stanley and Vollertsen each had 2 aces out of the 7 total. The final scores were 25-15 and 25-15.

To end their pool play, the Rockets beat David City 25-5, 25-21. Hitting .415 for the match, Cast lead with 9 kills and Moss 6. Sophomore Rylee Seelhoff had 4 of the teams 8 ace serves. Stanley and Thompson lead with 5 digs apiece.

In the championship game, the Rockets wasted no time in overcoming a tall Fairbury team, 25-17, 25-21. Cast lead with 16 kills. Moss and Vollertsen each had 8. Although the Rockets struggled serving at 82%, Vollertsen contributed 4 ace serves. Thompson lead with 10 digs. Stanley had 29 set assists. Although rarely recognized, the serve receive trio of Cast, Moss, and Thompson did not record any errors for the match.

The Rockets’ played Tuesday at Malcolm (10-4) in a triangular with the host and Conestoga (3-8). They venture to Falls City (9-1) for a triangular with the Tigers and Lourdes Central Catholic (8-6) on Thursday. On Tuesday, September 28, they have a home contest against Palmyra.