Rocket Sports Briefs, 9-24

Rocket Football

Gabe Dilley drilled a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter and Teiran Cox had a two-yard scoring run with a Dilley point after kick as Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca drew within four points of Superior, 14-10, during the second quarter on Friday, Sept.17. Superior ended up on top in the end, however, as the home team scored three consecutive times and won 35-10. Cox led the Rockets in passing with eight completions and 75 yards. Elliot Kuhr had the Rockets’ rushing highlight with 49 yards on 15 carries.

Rocket Softball

The Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca softball team played in three contests from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20, losing by counts of 15-0 to Arlington; 15-7 to Weeping Water and 12-4 to Logan View/Scribner Snyder.

The Rockets had a six-run inning against Arlington. Samantha Frederick had two hits for S-D-A. Sydney Parsons had a double. Hannah Knox and Jayda Garris also had hits in that game.

Garris had two hits against Logan View/Scribner Snyder. Frederick and Parsons both had doubles.

Knox had two hits against Arlington, one of which was a double.

Rocket Golf

Cheyenne Richardson had a 11 and posted a 14th place finish for the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca girls’ golf team at the Johnson County Central Invite on Sept. 16. S-D-A did not have a team score at the event, but did have other highlights. Reese Stubbendick was praised by Coach Sallie Agena for continuing to lower her score. She had 124. Mallory Mueller also competed on varsity and Nevaeh Zeiger competed in the nine-hole JV competition.

The Rockets returned to action on Monday, Sept. 20, for the HTRS tournament at Kirkman’s Cove.

The Rockets had three golfers in action.

Coach Agena said the temperature was perfect, but that the S-D-A golfers had to contend with the wind throughout the round.

“The girls are realizing how much energy it takes to walk 18 holes as they play their rounds,” said Agena. “This is a new experience for them and all of the courses they are seeing this year are also new as well. We are doing a ton of learning as we experience all of these things for the first time.”

All three Rockets picked up medals on the day.

Stubbendick was low for the Rockets getting 10th at 121. Richardson got 12th with a 136 and Olivia Leonard took 15th place with a 146.

“Although the girls all medaled individually, they were not satisfied with their play and set goals to improve,” said Agena. “These goals will be met with dedication and practice over time.”

The Rocket golfers were set to compete at Auburn and Lincoln Christian.

“They will get to see Hidden Valley, their district venue, when they play the Lincoln Christian invitational,” Agena said. “Competition will be intense as the circle-10 scoring option will be removed to prepare for the district tournament.”

Rocket M.S. Football

The Rocket middle school football team hosted Auburn and fell short by six points, 20-14, in the A Game. Will Janssen had a touchdown run and threw to Max Parde on a two-point conversion pass. Janssen and Parde hooked up on a touchdown pass as well. In the B game, the Rockets fell 20-6 with the lone score being a Mason Lintz touchdown run.