S-D-A girls' golf competes at Fairbury, Plattsmouth

The Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca girls’ golf team was in action at the Fairbury Invite on Monday, Sept. 13.

Olivia Leonard was low golfer, shooting a 131. Coach Sallie Agena said the round was her best of the year. Leonard is new to the game having just started golfing in August.

“It is great to see the golfers start to take strokes off their scores as the season progresses,” Agena said.

Reese Stubbendick carded a 60 on the front nine, which was a personal best. She came back with a 72 to score a 132. Mallory Mueller was able to finish her round this week and scored a 151 which is also an improvement.

“The golfers are realizing the importance of both physical and mental stamina needed to play and continue to work on both aspects of the game,” said Agena.

Both the varsity and junior varsity will play at the JCC Invitational in Tecumseh on Thursday, Sept. 16, and the HTRS Invitational at Kirkman's Cove on Monday, Sept. 20.

Last week, the golfers were in action at the Plattsmouth Invite on the Bay Hills Golf Course.

“We did not have a team score since my fourth player, Mallory Mueller, withdrew because of health reasons before she finished the round,” Agena said.

Cheyenne Richardson and Reese Stubbendick each carded a 135 and Olivia Leonard was at 147 for the day.

“The weather was perfect for golf,” said Agena. “The girls enjoyed golfing a course that was new to them and faced the challenge of the course head on. They continue to show improvement and are realizing that it takes time and practice to improve the skills necessary to lower their scores.”

In other recent action, the Rockets were at home triangular against Lincoln Christian and Ashland.

"It was a beautiful day for golf. The girls gained great experience playing in this event," said Coach Agena. "Talking with the team after the meet, their goals are to improve their scores at each meet. Two players did that today with Cheyenne Richardson and Olivia Leonard shooting their lowest 9-hole score to date."

"Reese Stubbendick continues to be consistent in improving her game as well as Mallory Mueller who today took 9 strokes off her score from the last competition," Agena said. "These players have so much potential. The key is to keep practicing and working hard outside of formal practice to turn those new skills into habits."