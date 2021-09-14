Rocket softball scores second, third wins

The Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca softball team scored its second and third wins of the season last week with victories over Cass County, 10-8, and Wilber Clatonia, 18-11.

Batting leaders against Wilber Clatonia were Kaytlin Danner, home run; Jayda Garris, single and triple; Sydney Parsons, double; Kylie Anderson, double; Hannah Knox, double and two singles; Aliza Haag, double and single; Emily Holz, double; and Margaret Donovan, two singles.

Haag and Knox pitched the win for S-D-A.