Schneider brings home bronze medal

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Natalie Schneider received a hero's welcome in Syracuse Monday night when she returned from the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Schneider and her teammates on Team USA’s women’s wheelchair basketball squad won bronze on Saturday, Sept. 4. She was one of four players who scored in double digits in the victory over Germany 64-51. Schneider had 12 points and 11 rebounds in the game.

She told teamusa.org the team made sure they reset for the bronze-medal game after losing to China.

“It was a really tough loss," Schneider said. "We went in the locker room and we said ‘okay, be sad for tonight and then tomorrow we're going to wake up and do work and get ready to play Germany.’ I think it really paid off. Everyone on the team came in really focused and ready to have fun.”

“This is my fourth Games so I l loved getting to see the Paralympics again through [the team rookies] eyes with everything being new and so exciting and overwhelming," Schneider told teamusa.org. "It was so much fun to see it through their eyes, and they made it an even more enjoyable experience than it already was.”

“Coming home a gold medalist after my first Games in Beijing, nobody even really knew what the Paralympics were at that,” Schneider continued. “Now I'm getting so many messages on social media. I've got like people at home in my community and surrounding communities setting their alarms to turn on their TV and watch us play at 3:45 in the morning. It's been so amazing, and it just makes me so proud to be a Paralympian”