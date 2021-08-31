Syracuse CC team opens at Norris

The Syracuse cross country team opened its season with a meet at Norris. Although the Rockets did not have a placing performance, Rocket Coach Karlee Haecker said the team came out of the experience with positives.

“I saw a lot of promising performances from some of our athletes,” she said. “Addison Goebel improved her time from this meet last year by three minutes. I'm excited to see how they do this year. The meet was a hot and humid morning with lots of rolling hills for the kids to run through. It was a tough course, but they fought well.”