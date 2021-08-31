Rocket SB picks up win over Cass County

A six-run and six-hit performance gave the Syracuse softball team a victory over Cass County last week.

Sydney Parsons had three of the hits, two being doubles. Shyanne Frederick had two hits and Aliza Haag had one hit.

Pitching for the Rockets were Haag, three innings, and Hannah Knox, two frames. Knox struck out two.

In other recent scores, Syracuse fell to Raymond, 20-6; Auburn, 16-1; Nebraska City, 11-2; Fort Calhoun, 15-7; and Milford, 15-2.