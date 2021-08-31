Rocket golfers open at home

The Syracuse girls’ golf team opened the season with its home tournament.

Olivia Leonard had the top score for the Rockets with a 142. Other scores were Cheyenne Richardson, 145; Reese Stubbendick, 148; and Mallory Mueller, 162.

As a team, the Rockets shot 597 for fifth place. Lincoln Lutheran had the top team score at 405 and Lincoln Christian shot 427 for second and had the top individual placer, Olivia Lovegrove with an 84.

Syracuse Coach Sallie Agena said the conditions were, in a word—HOT.

“Wow, was it hot! The competitors endured some high temperatures throughout the day,” said Agena. “I had four girls compete at the varsity level. This was their very first competition as a high school golfer. I was proud of their drive to play and their positive attitude pushing themselves to finish the day.

“We have a very young, inexperienced team this season. They have worked hard the last two weeks to use the skills they are learning in practice. All of the team have set goals for improvement as the season goes on. I look forward to watching them build their skills and improve their game.”