Syracuse Seniors finish one win short of state

Syracuse opened play at the Class C American Legion Seniors Area tournament at Malcolm with two wins before running into a very hot Louisville/Weeping Water team.

The Rockets beat Valparaiso and Malcolm to advance to the championship games on Tuesday.

Louisville/Weeping Water opened their tournament with a 9-1 loss to Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, then scored 16, 17 and 13 runs in three wins to reach the championship games and then took a doubleheader against the Rockets to claim the championship.

Syracuse 11, Valparaiso 10

Six extra base hits, two of those being home runs, powered the Syracuse Seniors baseball team in American Legion Class C Area action at Malcolm on Friday as the Rockets topped Valparaiso, 11-10.

Braden LaFollette hit both of the Rockets home runs and had four RBI. He also hit one single.

Griffin Goering had the game winning hit for Syracuse. He hit two doubles and had three RBI on the day.

Other hit leaders were Robert Shanks, double; Burton Brandt, double; Kayden DeGolyer, two singles; Dalton Leefers, two singles; and Grant Stubbendeck, single.

Goering pitched 4.1 innings, struck out seven, walked none and allowed five runs, one earned, on four hits.

LaFollette pitched 1.1 innings, struck out two, walked two and allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits.

Cooper Carlson pitched 1.1 frames, struck out two, walked one and allowed two earned runs on three hits.

In other day one action from the Class C Area tournament at Malcolm, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka beat Louisville/Weeping Water, 9-1.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka advanced to a Saturday, July 24, game against Malcolm.

Louisville and Valparaiso dropped to an elimination game, also on Saturday, July 24.

Syracuse advanced to play the winner of Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Malcolm with that game being at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 25.

Saturday, July 24, action at the Class C Area tournament at Malcolm saw the host team top Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, 9-1, and Louisville/Weeping Water eliminate Valparaiso, 16-1. With its win, the host team advanced to a 7 p.m. Sunday, July 25, game against Syracuse. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka fell to a 4 p.m. Sunday elimination game against Louisville.

Syracuse 7, Malcolm 6

The Rocket Seniors rallied from down 6-2 after five frames to claim victory over the host team at the Class C Area tournament at Malcolm on Sunday, July 25.

Syracuse scored three in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh frame.

Braden LaFollette hit two home runs and had five RBI on the game.

Other hits were by Griffin Goering, double; Robert Shanks, single; Sawyer Brammier, single; and Kayden DeGolyer, single.

Cooper Carlson pitched 5.2 frames, struck out seven, walked three and allowed six runs, three earned, on seven hits.

Dalton Leefers pitched 1.1 frames, struck out one and did not allow a run or a hit.

In other action from Sunday, Louisville/Weeping Water advanced in the elimination bracket with a 17-3 win over Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka.

Sunday’s results set up Malcolm for a Monday elimination game against Louisville/Weeping Water.

LWW 11, Syracuse 8

After avoiding elimination with a Monday win over host team, Malcolm, Louisville/Weeping Water won in the opening game of Tuesday night against the Rockets to force a winner-take-all championship game.

Braden LaFollette got the Rockets off to a promising start with an impressive three-run home run in the first.

The contest was tied 4-4 after five complete innings.

Louisville/Weeping Water posted a six run seventh inning and held off a late push from Syracuse to claim the win.

Syracuse finished the contest with eight runs on 12 hits with three errors.

Hit leaders were LaFollette, home run; Kayden DeGolyer, home run and double; Cooper Carlson, double and two singles; Robert Shanks, double; Griffin Goering, three singles; Sawyer Brammier, single; and Burton Brandt, single.

Goering pitched to start and worked six frames, striking out three, walking two and allowing eight runs, six earned, on 13 hits. Shanks pitched an inning and allowed three earned runs on three hits.

LWW 11, Syracuse 4

A seven-run second inning delivered a tournament title for Louisville/Weeping Water in the second game on Tuesday.

Syracuse finished with four runs on eight hits and had two errors.

Cooper Carlson had three singles while Dalton Leefers had two singles and Grant Stubbendeck had a double. Griffin Goering and Sawyer Brammier each had a hit.

Braden LaFollette pitched to start and worked 1.2 frames. He struck out one, walked two and allowed nine runs, eight earned, on eight hits. Brammier pitched 4.1 frames and allowed two earned runs on eight hits and a walk.

Season Wrap

The Syracuse Seniors wrapped up a 17-13 season with an Class C Area tournament runner up finish.

Hit leaders were Cooper Carlson, 31 hits, six of them being doubles; Robert Shanks, 30 hits; Griffin Goering, 29 hits, 20 RBI and 10 doubles; Braden LaFollette, 21 hits, 24 RBI; six doubles and five home runs; Burton Brandt, 21 hits; and Kayden DeGolyer, 21 hits including five doubles.

Pitching leaders were LaFollette, four wins, 60 strikeouts and a 4.20 ERA; Brandt, three wins, 32 strikeouts and a 3.25 ERA; Carlson, three wins, 50 strikeouts and a 3.94 ERA and Goering, three wins with 91 strikeouts and a 2.06 ERA.