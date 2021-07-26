Peru State College releases 2021 football schedule

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Peru State football team will be faced with a solid slate of opponents in 2021. Their list of opponents includes three teams in the NAIA Coaches' Final Top 25 Poll which was released on May 17.

With fall practice starting in early August, the team knows what is ahead of them as they look to improve upon a 1-2 season. Due to the COVID-19 canceling a major part of their season last year, the football team is preparing to play all the games on the schedule this year.

The Bobcats open their season against Missouri Valley at home on August 28 at 6 p.m. in the historic Oak Bowl. At halftime, the annual Swenson Award will be presented to the top male and female student-athletes from 2019-20 and 2020-2021.

Peru State will be on the road the second week on Sept. 4 when they face Central Methodist in Fayette, Mo., at 1 p.m. The Eagles were 5-4 overall last season and 3-2 in the Heart South. Peru State will try to do the same as they did last season when they won 30-17 in the Oak Bowl.

The following week, the 'Cats are at home hosting Benedictine on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The Ravens were rank 16th in the final NAIA football poll. This week's special events will be recognizing the winter-spring student-athletes for their athletic and academic honors.

After a trip to Baker, a team which finished seventh last season, on Sept. 18 in Baldwin City, Kan., the Bobcats will host its homecoming game against MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The final game against a Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) South Division opponent will take place on Oct. 2 when the 'Cats face the Crusaders of Evangel (Mo.) in Springfield, Mo.

Following a bye week, the Bobcats will face their first North Division foe. On Oct. 16, Peru State will face Clarke (Iowa) at 12 p.m. This will also be the Hall of Fame weekend.

The Bobcats will then be on the road for back-to-back weeks. On Oct. 23, the Bobcats will face William Penn in Oskaloosa, Iowa, at 3 p.m. Then, on Oct. 30, the 'Cats will be in Des Moines, Iowa, to face Grand View at 12 p.m. The Vikings finished fifth in the final poll last season.

The final home game of the year will be against Graceland (Iowa) on Nov. 6. Prior to the 12 p.m. game, the seniors and parents will be honored.

The final regular season game will be when the Bobcats travel to Canton, Mo. on Nov. 13 to take on Culver-Stockton at 1 p.m.

Bobcat fans – do not forget to purchase your season tickets and tailgate passes for the upcoming 2021 Peru State College football season at https://pscbobcats.com/sports/2020/8/14/tickets-tailgate.aspx.