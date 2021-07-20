T-ball concludes at Syracuse

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Being new to Syracuse, Runza sponsored this years t-ball program for seven teams of t-ball this season. There was a red, blue, orange, green, yellow, pink and purple teams and the youth were provided with a free ice cream cone treat after the games. With the storm that passed through last Sunday, not only was the Legion Junior games pushed back, so were the t-ball teams.

While all teams did well and had a fun season, the Red team proved ready to move on to baseball next season, rarely using the tee after being provided three coach pitches. The kids were excited to play, and the Syracuse Sports Complex was a full house on Wednesday July 14 while hosting the Junior Legion District Championship game, as well hosting three fields of t-ball games.