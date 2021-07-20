Syracuse Juniors score Saturday, Monday wins at state

A two-RBI hit in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie and sent the Syracuse Juniors past Imperial, 4-2, in first round action of the American Legion Class C State Tournament at Pender on Saturday afternoon.

Imperial enjoyed an early advantage in the contest. A double and a wild pitch plated a run for Imperial in the first and a single set up an RBI single in the second to make the score 2-0.

Syracuse began to battle back against that advantage in the bottom of the second inning. Connor Thompson was hit by a pitch and scored on an Owen Wander double to make it 2-1.

Sawyer Brammier hit a two-out double and Braden LaFollette followed with an RBI double that tied the game, 2-2, in the fifth.

Singles by Wander and Barrett Bischoff preceded a two-RBI double by Robert Shanks that put Syracuse out front at 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth.

Defensively, Syracuse squashed every post second inning chance for Imperial. The Rockets worked around a lead off single in the third inning, then worked around a two-out hit-by-pitch in the fourth frame. Imperial had runners at second and third with two outs in the fifth when the Rockets’ pitcher, Shanks, induced a line out to Owen Wander in right field. LaFollette pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning in relief of Shanks.

Imperial threatened with a one-out single and a two-out walk in the top of the seventh inning, but LaFollette got a strike out to end the frame and the game.

Syracuse finished with four runs on nine hits and had one error.

Brammier, LaFollette and Wander all had a single and a double. Shanks had a double. Bischoff and Micah Harvey had singles.

Shanks pitched five frames, struck out five, walked one and allowed two unearned runs on seven hits. LaFollette worked two frames, struck out five, walked one and allowed just one hit.

Lincoln Christian 1, Juniors 0

A dropped third strike and one error gave Lincoln Christian the one run it needed to steal a victory over the Syracuse Juniors in second round action of the state tournament at Pender on Sunday.

Lincoln Christian got a runner on board with the dropped third strike and brought that runner home on an error in the third inning. Outside of that, Lincoln Christian was limited to just three hits for the contest.

Syracuse had chances on offense. Kayden DeGolyer reached on a lead off double in the second inning. Barrett Bischoff hit a single and Robert Shanks had a double in the third inning but Lincoln Christian worked around that with a double play. Lincoln Christian also recorded a double play in the Rockets’ fourth inning at bat.

Syracuse finished with no runs on four hits with six errors. Connor Thompson’s single accounts for that fourth hit for the Rockets.

Braden LaFollette pitched an excellent game for Syracuse with 6.2 frames of work, nine strikeouts against just one walk and one unearned run on three hits. Jase Voorhees pitched one-third of an inning.

Juniors 6, Pender 3

A pair of three-run innings kept the Syracuse Juniors in contention at the Class C state tournament on Monday afternoon against the host team at Pender.

Sawyer Brammier got the Rockets on the scoreboard by reaching on a walk and scoring on an RBI sacrifice fly by Kayden DeGolyer.

Connor Thompson and Jase Voorhees were both hit by pitches and came in to score when Owen Wander put the ball in play and forced a Pender error.

Pender rallied to make it 3-3 after the top of the sixth inning.

Syracuse struck for three runs in the bottom of that frame. Brammier hit a double and scored on a Voorhees single. And Braden LaFollette and Thompson, both of whom reached base on walks, scored on a two-RBI hit by Wander.

Syracuse finished the contest with six runs on five hits with no errors.

Brammier had the double. Wander had two hits and both Voorhees and LaFollette had one hit.

Voorhees locked it down on the mound with seven innings of pitching. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits.