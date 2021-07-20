Rocket VB player named to all star team

Lynn Wilhelm

S-D-A High School grad Jessie Moss will finish her high school volleyball career playing in the Coaches All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 27, 6 p.m. at North Star High School in Lincoln.

Attendance is open to all. The daughter of Keith and Deb Moss was a standout in volleyball, track, and basketball during her high school career.

To be selected to play, high school coaches must nominate the player and then coaches rate the players they have seen on all-star potential and attitude.

As a four-year starter, Jessie led the Rockets to a 22-2 record and state tournament appearance her senior year. In her career, she amassed 1,010 kills on .305 hitting. Jessie will continue her volleyball career at Midland Univerisity in Fremont. Midland was the national runner-up in the NAIA National Tournament last spring.

Jessie will play on the Blue Team coached by Jodie Schuller of Alma and Christina Krajicek of Bellevue West.