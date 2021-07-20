Area title win just another day for talented Rockets

Defenders and hitters shined brightly for the Syracuse Legion Juniors baseball team on Wednesday, July 14, in the championship game against Tecumseh at the Class C Area tournament at Syracuse.

In other words, just another day for the Syracuse Rockets.

A home run and a lazer beam throw from the Rocket outfield to the team’s catcher were highlights of an 8-0 win over Tecumseh which secured the Class C Area title for the host team and sent the squad to the state tournament at Pender.

The Rockets’ ace pitcher was also the big hitter of the contest.

“Jase Voorhees threw a great game, and his first inning two-run homer really set the tone,” said Rocket Coach Mark Bayliss.

Defense is a great compliment to offense. And such was the case Wednesday as a Tecumseh runner was cut down at the plate on a great throw from the outfield.

“Robert Shanks throw to the plate killed any moment they may have been gaining,” said Bayliss.

Catcher Kayden DeGoyler caught the throw from Shanks and laid down a tag for out No. 3 of the third inning for Tecumseh.

The Syracuse offense, which had four runs in the first, added two in the third and one in the fifth.

Coach Bayliss said the shut out win had a team-feel.

“Overall, the team played awesome. We had everyone, one through nine, plus bench players, contribute.

“We’re clicking at the right time and looking to carry the momentum into the state tourney,” said Coach Bayliss. “The guys are not satisfied with just making state. They planned on being there, so they’ll be ready to go.”

Syracuse hoped to have one of their top players return for state as Sawyer Brammier missed the Area tournament.

Juniors 8, Tecumseh 0

Hit leaders were Jace Voorhees, home run; Robert Shanks, single and a triple; Braden LaFollette, single; Kayden DeGolyer, single; Connor Thompson, single; Owen Wander, single; Barrett Bischoff, single; and Micah Harvey, single.

Voorhees pitched five innings, struck out seven, walked three, and allowed just two hits. Shanks pitched one inning.

Juniors 8, EM-N 0

Hit leaders for Syracuse in a shut out over Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka on July 13 were Micah Harvey, double; Owen Wander, double; Robert Shanks, two singles; Jase Voorhees, single; Kayden DeGolyer, single; and Connor Thompson, single.

Braden LaFollette pitched 11 strikeouts, walked two and allowed one hit.