Syracuse Juniors dominate at Area tournament

The Syracuse American Legion Juniors picked up another dominant win in home play at the Class C Area tournament as the Rockets beat Palmyra-Bennett, 15-1.

Syracuse had 15 runs on 12 hits with just two errors.

Offensive leaders were Kayden DeGolyer, double; Connor Thompson, single and double; Braden LaFollette, double and triple; Jase Voorhees, single; Owen Wander, single; Barrett Bischoff, three singles; Caleb Caudill, single; and Micah Harvey, single.

Pitching the win was Harvey, who threw five frames, struck out six, walked none and allowed one unearned run on four hits.

Friday—Sunday

Scoring runs wasn’t a problem for the Syracuse American Legion Juniors in home action for the Class C Area tournament.

The Rockets scored 18 runs and allowed just one against Pawnee City in opening round action on Friday. And a day of rain failed to cool off Syracuse as the home side came through with 20 more runs against nine allowed against Tecumseh on Sunday.

The Rockets had 18 runs on 11 hits with one error on Friday.

Offensive leaders were Ty Sears, double; Connor Thompson, single and double; Robert Shanks, triple; Ty Gorton, single; Braden LaFollette, two hits; Kayden DeGolyer, two hits; Barrett Bischoff, single and William Haag, single.

Thompson pitched six strikeouts with a walk and an unearned run on zero hits. Gorton pitched six strikeouts with one walk, no hits and no runs.

Syracuse had 20 runs on 13 hits with three errors against Tecumseh.

LaFollette and Shanks were both 4-for-4 at the plate. LaFollette had two doubles. Shanks had a double and a triple. Micah Harvey was 3-for-3 and Bischoff had two hits.

The pitching was handled by Jase Voorhees, Harvey, Gorton and Owen Wander.The crew struck out eight, walked eight and allowed four earned runs on five hits.

Fort Calhoun

Previous to the start of the tournament, the Syracuse Juniors and Seniors won both halves of a doubleheader against Fort Calhoun with the Juniors winning 15-2 and the Seniors winning 6-2.

The Juniors had 15 runs on eight hits with three errors. Robert Shanks had a single and a triple. Braden LaFollette and Connor Thompson each had two hits. Jase Voorhees and Micah Harvey had singles.

Thompson, Harvey, Kayden DeGolyer and Voorhees struck out six, walked three and allowed two unearned runs on six hits.

The Syracuse Seniors had six runs on seven hits with one error. Griffin Goering had a double. LaFollette had a single and a double. Jase Voorhees had a triple. Robert Shanks had two hits and Dalton Leefers had a single.

Cooper Carlson worked four innings, struck out four, walked none and allowed one earned run on three hits. Goering worked three innings, struck out six, walked none and allowed one earned run on two hits.