Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Syracuse Golf 14-and-under baseball team won the Cass County League Championship and finished with a record of 19-0 this summer

Front Row, from left, are Kyle Cavanaugh, Peyton DeMello, Aiden Hobbs, Will Janssen, Hunter Marrs, Tyler Sears; second row: Camden Masters, Noah Kimpel, Michael Behling, Jace Stinson, Ryan Damme; third row: Coaches Brandon Cavanaugh, Jerry Cavanaugh, DJ DeMello, Dan Masters and Barry Janssen.