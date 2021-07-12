Syracuse swim team wraps 2021 season

Wendy Werner

The Syracuse Swim team recently wrapped up their season.

Despite the challenge of not having a home swimming pool due to the new Aqua Center Bathhouse being built, the team took first place in six of their seven meets. Meets were in Auburn, Shenandoah, Glenwood, Hamburg, Nebraska City and Sidney. Among the 48 swimmers on the team, an average of 30 swimmers went to each meet.

Following are high point individual winners:

8 and Under: Harper Wilhelm and Easton Cooper

9/10: Calla Masters and Tristan Prokopec

11/12: Pressley Wilhelm and Keegan Damme

13/14: Kendra Dowland and Xavier Apel

15 and Up: Alexis Mogensen and Keaton Dowland

Practices were held daily at the Weeping Water public pool except on meet days.

Head coach Carl Purcell said, “We had a great year, 45 swimmers swam daily and competed hard. We showed well amongst all age groups, from the newest swimmers through the most experienced.” Hunter Rumery is the Assistant Coach. Purcell added, “Swimming is great exercise which builds strength and endurance. We were lucky. Weeping Water provided us a place to swim while Syracuse was upgrading their facilities. We started practices on June 1st and our last meet was on June 30th. All but the last practice was in Weeping Water. Our final practice was in Syracuse at the new facility. It's very nice. All of our swimmers are moving on and have great plans to enjoy the rest of the summer. Swimming will definitely fit into those plans.”

The Syracuse Swim team is led by board members Tina Mogensen, Jen Foley, Becky Rumery, and Cathy Stewart.

“It was so great to get the kids back in the water this summer for swim team” Foley said. Although, we had to practice at a new pool and travel to all away meets, we had a great swim season and we can’t wait until next year!”