Syracuse softball has summer of growth

A total of 14 Syracuse athletes played 12 critical summer games in the 18-and-under age group of the Southeast Nebraska Baseball League this year.

Coach Scott Crook said he felt the team came together well, particularly late in the season, when the team had its most successful outings.

Coach Crook said the 18s are a group of fresh faces who will be looking to fill roles on the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca fall ball team which were vacated by graduating seniors.

“They’ve got a good head start going into the fall ball season,” said Coach Crook.

Emily Holz, a sophomore-to-be, was the main pitcher for the Rocket team this summer. Coach Crook said he saw good things from Holz, who threw a lot of strikes in summer play.

Beyond the action on the diamond, Coach Crook said he was encouraged to see the players on the Syracuse team bond and show support for each other. The connection, chemistry and camaraderie will help the team as it begins to mature.

Coach Crook said he feels good about the team’s chances to score wins and have more success this fall than what they did in the summer.