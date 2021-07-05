Syracuse Legion Juniors set to host area tournament

The Syracuse American Legion Juniors will play host to a seven-team area tournament bracket beginning on Friday, July 9, with the champion of the tournament advancing to play at the Class C State tournament.

Three match ups are set for day one of the tourney. Wymore, No. 5 seed, will play Palmyra/Bennett, the No. 4 seed, at 1:30 p.m. on July 9. Tecumseh, No. 2 seed, will play Adams, No. 6 seed, at 4:15 p.m. and Pawnee City, No. 7 seed, will play No. 2 Syracuse at 7 p.m.

The winner of the 1:30 p.m. will advance to play the No. 1 seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Nationals at 4:15 p.m. on July 10. The winner of the 4:15 p.m. game will play the winner of the 7 p.m. game at 7 p.m. on July 10. Follow the tournament at the Syracuse Journal-Democrat Facebook page.