Syracuse American Legion linescores, 7-9

June 23

Seniors 11, Post 221 3

Syracuse scored 11 runs on 11 hits and had no errors.

Burton Brandt had a double, while Kayden DeGolyer and Griffin Goering had a single and a double each. Dalton Leefers had two singles. Players with a single were Robert Shanks, Cooper Carlson, Braden LaFollette and Jase Voorhees.

Syracuse scored all 11 of its runs in the fourth inning.

Brandt pitched 4.1 frames, struck out five, walked two and allowed two earned runs on three hits. Leefers struck out one, walked one and allowed one hit in two thirds of an inning.

Auburn 7, Seniors 6

Despite outhiting Auburn, the Rocket Senior team fell short by one run on the scoreboard. Syracuse finished with six runs on 13 hits with seven errors.

Kayden DeGolyer had a home run and a single. Players with two hits were Robert Shanks, Sawyer Brammier and Burton Brandt. Players with one hit were Cooper Carlson, Griffin Goering, Braden LaFollette, Dalton Leefers and Grant Stubbendeck.

Goering pitched six frames, struck out seven, walked two and allowed six runs, one earned, on six hits. LaFollette pitched two innings and struck out three. Carlson pitched a third of an inning and gave up one unearned run on one hit.

June 25

Seniors 5, Tecumseh 4

A two-run sixth inning for the Rockets proved to be the difference. Syracuse scored five runs on eight hits and had five errors.

Cooper Carlson had a single and a double. Players with one hit for Syracuse were Robert Shanks, Griffin Goering, Braden LaFollette, Burton Brandt, Kayden DeGolyer and Dalton Leefers.

Carlson pitched five innings, struck out five, walked two and allowed four unearned runs on seven hits.

LaFollette pitched an inning, struck out one, walked one and allowed one hit.

June 27

LWW 7, Seniors 0

The Rockets had two hits and committed two errors in a shut out loss to Louisville/Weeping Water. Garrett Daharsh and Burton Brandt had the Rockets’ hits, both singles.

Brandt pitched 2.2. frames, struck out two, walked four and allowed seven runs, four earned, on five hits.

Leefers pitched 1.1 frames, hit one time and struck out twice.

June 29

Malcolm 4, Seniors 3

Malcolm had three runs in the seventh inning and went on for the win.

Syracuse had three runs on four hits and did not commit an error. Kayden DeGolyer had a double. Grant Stubbendeck, Burton Brandt and Griffin Goering had singles.

Goering pitched 6.1 frames, struck out 12, walked three and allowed one earned run on two hits. Robert Shanks pitched a third of an inning, struck out one and allowed three earned runs on five hits.

June 30

Seniors 2, Chick-fil-A 1

Syracuse got a run in the seventh and edged the Chick-fil-A Seniors, 2-1. Syracuse hits were by Griffin Goering, double; and Burton Brandt, single.

Cooper Carlson ptiched 5.2 frames, struck out 10, walked two and allowed one earned run on six hits.

Braden LaFollette piteched 1.1 frames, struck out three and walked one.

July 1

Valpo 7, Seniors 0

Syracuse had two hits and committed three errors in a shut out loss to Valparaiso.

Robert Shanks had two singles.

Burton Brandt pitched 4.1 frames, struck out five, walked six, and allowed seven runs, four earned, on one hit. Dalton Leefers pitched .2 frames, struck one walk and walked three. Grant Stubbendeck pitched an inning and allowed a hit. He struck out one.

July 2

NC 14, Seniors 4

A 12-run fourth inning was the difference in the game as Syracuse fell to Nebraska City.

Syracuse had four runs on six hits with four errors.

Braden LaFollette had two doubles. Burton Brandt had two singles. Cooper Carlson had a double and Griffin Goering had a single.

LaFollette pitched 3.2 frames, struck out five, walked three and allowed 10 runs, four earned, on nine hits. Dalton Leefers pitched 1.1 frames, struck out one, walked none and allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits.

Counting the results through Nebraska City, the Seniors had a record of 14-11.

June 22

Juniors 8, Falls City 2

Syracuse ahd eight runs on eight hits and did not commit an error in the win.

Braden LaFollette had a double and two singles. Connor Thompson had two doubles. Players with singles were Sawyer Brammier, Owen Wander and Micah Harvey.

Robert Shanks pitched 5.2 frames, struck out 13 and walked five. Harvey pitched a third of an inning and struck out one.

June 26

Juniors 9, Auburn 0

Syracuse scored nine runs on nine hits and did not commit an error in the shut out win.

Owen Wander had a double while Micah Ruiz had a triple. Both Braden LaFollette and Kayden DeGolyer had two singles. Connor Thompson, Jase Voorhees and Barrett Bischoff had singles.

LaFollette pitched five frames, struck out eight, walked one and allowed no runs on two hits.

June 27

EM-N 5, Juniors 4

Syracuse got four runs on six hits without an error in a slim loss to the Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Nationals.

Owen Wander had two doubles. Kayden DeGolyer and Jase Voorhees had two singles each.

Sawyer Brammier pitched five frames, struck out six, walked two and allowed five earned runs on nine hits. Robert Shanks pitched an inning and struck out three.

June 29

Juniors 22, Malcolm 3

The Rockets piled up 22 runs on 12 hits with one error.

Robert Shanks and Jase Voorhees each had a single and a double. Braden LaFollette and Kayden DeGolyer each had two singles. Players with one hit were Barrett Bischoff, Matt Wiebusch, Caleb Caudill and Micah Harvey.

Voorhees, Harvey and Ty Gorton pitched two strikeouts each.

June 30

Chick-fil-A Juniors 12, Juniors 7

Syracuse had seven runs on 10 hits with five errors in the loss.

Barrett Bischoff, Braden LaFollette and Connor Thompson had a double each. Jase Voorhees and Ty Gorton each had two singles. Robert Shanks, Kayden DeGolyer and William Haag had a single each.

Syracuse pitchers struck out three, walked 10 and allowed nine earned runs on eight hits.

July 1

Valpo 9, Juniors 4

Syracuse had four runs on seven hits with three errors in a loss to Valparaiso.

Jase Voorhees had a single and a double while Braden LaFollette had two singles. Players with one hit were Ty Gorton, Caleb Caudill and Micah Harvey.

Voorhees pitched 1.1 frames, struck out one, walked five and allowed seven earned runs on three hits. Owen Wander pitched 2.2 frames, struck out two and walked three. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit.

July 2

NC 3, Juniors 1

Syracuse had one run on four hits and committed five errors in a loss to Nebraska City.

Micah Harvey had a double. Robert Shanks, Braden LaFollette and Kayden DeGolyer had singles.

Shanks pitched 6.1 frames, struck out nine, walked two and allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits.

DeGolyer pitched .2 frames and allowed one hit.

Counting the results through Nebraska City, the Juniors had a record of 15-10.