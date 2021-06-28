Syracuse Legion teams compete at conference tournament

The Syracuse Rocket American Legion Junior and Senior baseball teams competed at the Southeast Nebraska Conference tournament last week with the Rocket Juniors advancing to the tournament championship game, which was played on the Syracuse home field on Sunday, June 27.

First round action had the Rocket Juniors beating Falls City 2-0 on June 22. A 9-0 win over Auburn in the Southern Division Championship game on June 24 had the Rockets heading home for a June 27 clash against Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka.

The E-M/N National Juniors came into the championship round after having scored 15 runs in the first round of the Northern Division and eight runs in the second round.

Syracuse limited the Nationals to five runs and came up just short on the final scoreboard, 5-4.

In American Legion Seniors action, the Rockets came out strong with an 11-1 win over Adams in the first round of the Southern Division on June 23. Auburn, which came into tournament play as the No. 3 seed overall, clipped the Rocket Seniors by just one run, 7-6, also on June 23.

Syracuse came back with a victory over Tecumseh in a Seniors’ Southern Division consolation game on June 25 and advanced to the game for fifth place, which was June 27 at Syracuse.

Louisville/Weeping Water beat the Rockets 7- in the fifth place game of the tournament.

After last week’s tournament results, the Junior team had a record of 14-7, while the Rocket Seniors were 13-8.