Heitkamp nabs fourth place at nationals

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Jake Heitkamp of Syracuse placed fourth and achieved All American status in the javelin with a personal best distance of 61.44m/201-07 while competing for the Doane Track and Field notched on the first day of the NAIA Track and Field Outdoor Championships last Wednesday.

Heitkamp finished eighth in the high jump on the second day of the meet Wednesday with a leap of 6’8.75”.

Also competing for the Doane team at nationals was Lauren Siefken of Syracuse, who ran with the 4x800 meter relay team.