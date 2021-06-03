Brandt set to compete at Shrine Bowl

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Burton Brandt of the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca football team will represent Syracuse and southeast Nebraska at the 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl game, to be played at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field in Kearney on Saturday, June 5. All proceeds from the game benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

Brandt is listed on the South team roster as a tight end and linebacker.

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl features the top football talent in the state.