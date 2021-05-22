Rockets score gold, silver at state day 2

Rocket athletes scored gold and silver medals on Saturday at day two of the NSAA track and field championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

Jessie Moss jumped 5’6” for the gold medal in the high jump event and Ellie Wilkinson, who helped two relays earn medals at state, scored a silver in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:24.66.

In other action from the state meet, Kamdyn Stanley jumped 15’9” and placed 13th of 24 in the long jump.

Wilkinson ran 2:24.37 for 11th out of 24 runners in the 800 meters.

The Rocket girls’ 4x400 relay team was sixth with a time of 4:11.76 and the 4x100 girls’ team from Syracuse posted a 10th place 51.13.

Burton Brandt had a medal for the Rocket boys’ team in the 300 meter hurdles with a fourth place time of 40.71.

In the team race, on the girls’ side, the Rockets posted 30 points, good for a top 10 finish at seventh. Chase County won the Class C girls’ state championship with a total of 68 team points. Hastings St. Cecilia came in second in the girls’ division with 49 team points.