Rockets score medals, reach finals at state

Medals and qualifying efforts highlighted the Rocket track team’s performances on day one of the NSAA State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium on Friday, May 21.

Kennedy Stanley, had a 7th place pole vault of 10’. She also ran a non-qualifying preliminary time of 48.63 that was 15th out of 24 runners.

Lilly Vollertsen had a personal best by two feet and collected a fourth place shot put medal with a distance of 40’1.5”.

Also competing for the girls’ team was Delaney Cast, whose 33’11.25” leap won her flight but failed to qualify her for the finals of the triple jump.

The Rocket girls’ 4x800 team collected a medal with a seventh place run of 10:17.25.

Turning to the boys’ side, Burton Brandt made it to the finals of 300 meter hurdles. He posted a time of 42.09. In the 110 high hurdles, Brandt was 12th out of 24 in a non-qualifying time of 15.87.

Sam Bennett ran a non-qualifying time of 43.18 that was good for 13th out of 24 in the 300 hurdles. The top eight advanced.

Jase Voorhies competed but did not place in the discus.