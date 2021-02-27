Rockets win district final, advance to state

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

After reaching the district finals for the third consecutive year, the Syracuse Lady Rockets are headed to the Class C1 State Tournament in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 3. As the #6 seed, the Rockets will be paired against #3 seed Hastings St. Cecelia (22-2) at 8:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Friday night, the #6 seed Rockets traveled to Hastings College for a match-up against the #11 seed O’Neill Eagles (18-7). The Rockets led from the first shot but were contested the entire game with the Eagles within two midway through the fourth quarter with the Rockets coming out with a 48-44 win.

This will be the Rockets first trip to state since 1986.

Check back for more information on the win.