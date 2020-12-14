Rocket boys set for Tuesday clash at Nebr. City

Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca will take the energy of a 2-1 start on the road on Tuesday night as the Rocket boys’ basketball team clashes with Otoe County rival Nebraska City.

S-D-A is coming off a 46-39 win over the Raymond Central Mustangs on Saturday.

The Rockets won the first two quarters of the contest to lead 24-19 at the break. Raymond Central stayed close in the second half and, with about 2:30 to go in the fourth quarter, the score was tied at 39-39.

Rocket pressure defense, which has been featured in all three of its games to date, helped make the final difference on Saturday as it forced turnovers which Rocket guard Cooper Carlson was able to cash in for points. S-D-A Coach Mark Hrabik said Carlson got a pair of buckets off turnovers and also converted two free throws as the result of an offensive attack sparked by a turnover.

The Rockets 7-0 run over the final 2:30 was enough to close the game out.

Coach Hrabik said the Saturday contest was not unlike some of the games the Rockets found themselves in a season ago. S-D-A would be in position to win games going away only to find themselves in close contests.

The switch to full court pressure definitely helped the Rockets find their way past Raymond Central on Saturday. And its something that Coach Hrabik said his team will likely rely on a lot this year.

S-D-A has eight or nine players it can put in a rotation on the floor, thus keeping legs fresh for the full court effort.

Carlson, a starter, had 15 points to help lead the way on Saturday, but the Rockets also relied on 15 points from sophomore Robert Shanks and seven points from sophomore Jase Voorhees. Both of those contributors came off the Rocket bench to do their scoring.

Ethan Wittler had six points and Dalton Leefers had three to round out the Rocket scoring.

Looking at the Nebraska City game, Coach Hrabik said he expects the Rockets to stay true to the formula of defensive pressure that’s been working for them.

And the game at Nebraska City, Hrabik said. might end up looking a lot like the one against Raymond Central.

Coach Hrabik said the Nebraska City team looks physical and aggressive on the game tape and said he expects a good challenge on Tuesday. The rival aspect of the game between Otoe County teams, will only enhance the competitive level.