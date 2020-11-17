PSC basketball schedule has been revised

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) has developed a revised league schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The original conference schedule showcased a mix of three cross-division games and four divisional competitions each night for the majority of the schedule, with regular season play coming to an end on Feb. 20.

Peru State is a member of the North Division of the Heart along with Clarke (Iowa), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), Graceland (Iowa), Grand View (Iowa), Mount Mercy (Iowa), and William Penn (Iowa).

The new schedule features a front-loaded division focus that highlights six division contests and one cross-division game for the majority of conference play dates through January.

The revised schedule also adds built-in additional make-up dates for any postponed contests, which will give institutions some flexibility as they navigate the COVID-19 landscape.

“We are continuing to adjust our sails as we navigate the COVID-19 landscape,” said Commissioner Lori Thomas.

“We have learned so much from the obstacles and challenges of our fall sport schedules and this overhaul allows us to put what we've learned into action as we move into the conference schedule,” she said.

Division play is slated to open on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The top four teams from each division will advance to postseason play.

The league’s postseason tournament, which will feature three single-elimination rounds, is scheduled to begin with the quarterfinals in late-February.

COVID-19 has even altered the Bobcats' Heart schedule for what is to be the opening night of divisional play.

The Peru State women were scheduled to host North Division foe Graceland at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bobcat men, however, were scheduled to host Central Methodist (Mo.) from the South Division as the Graceland men are in quarantine due to some coronavirus cases.

Each member institution will be updating schedule information on their individual athletic sites and the conference site.

Links to Heart member athletic websites can be found by going to: https://bit.ly/3f6DkKA

Access to links for live stats, live video, and spectator policies by institution can be found on our Heart Matrix by https://bit.ly/3hUdOZC

Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury, a member of the Heart’s Board of Governors (BOG) said, “This has been a very challenging year for all athletic programs, from youth to all levels, even the pros. All of us are willing to make the adjustments so we can give our student-athletes the best opportunity to continue to play in a healthy environment.”

Continuing, Albury stated, “We understand there will be more changes as we navigate the winter season, so we hope everyone is patient with the process.”

For future updates, please check the College's Facebook or follow the athletic Twitter.