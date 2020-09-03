Peru State postpones football opener with Benedictine

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The upcoming Peru State football game against Benedictine (Kan.), originally scheduled for Sept. 12, has been postponed.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes," stated Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Commissioner Lori Thomas. "The conference and teams are adhering to the outlined guidelines in the Heart Promise."

The decision comes after contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted. Quarantine results when individuals come in close contact to a positive COVID-19 case, so some players on both teams are completing a 14-day quarantine. Delaying this game will allow student-athletes to return to the field of play in the safest manner possible by allowing the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning.

The make-up date for the contest is set for Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at Larry Wilcox Stadium and O'Malley Field in Atchison, Kan. That date was originally scheduled as a bye week for teams in the Heart as they transitioned from cross-divisional play the following Saturday.

The Bobcats are scheduled to now take the field on Saturday, Sept. 19 when they host MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) at 6 p.m. in the historic Oak Bowl on the Peru State campus.

For more information on how Peru State is working through the challenging times, please go to https://www.peru.edu/coronavirus/. More information is available on the Heart Promise on the Heart website at http://www.heartofamericaconference.com.