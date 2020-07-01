Syracuse American Legion Juniors score three wins, pick up conference crown

Three victories by the Syracuse American Legion Juniors baseball team pushed the squad’s summer record to 4-0 and delivered them a championship during the Southeast Nebraska Baseball Conference tournament.

Syracuse advanced with a pair of victories in the Southern Division, against Tecumseh and Auburn, and then took down Springfield in the championship game.

Linescores from the games follow below.

Juniors 10, Tecumseh 2

The Rockets scored five runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the sixth frame.

Recording hits for Syracuse were Cooper Carlson, single and double; Kayden DeGolyer, double; and Jase Voorhees, Sawyer Brammier and Micah Harvey, singles.

Cooper Carlson worked five innings on the mound and posted six strikeouts while allowing three hits.

Voorhees worked an inning, struck out two and allowed no runs, no hits and one walk.

Juniors 11, Auburn 1

A 10-run third frame was the decisive blow in a Southern Division championship win over Auburn.

Offensive leaders for Syracuse were Griffin Goering, two hits and three RBI; Jase Voorhees, double and two RBI; Sawyer Brammier, two hits; and Braden LaFollette, single and two RBI; Also with singles were Cooper Carlson, Dalton Leefers and Ty Gorton.

LaFollette pitched three innings, struck out five and allowed one hit, no walks and one unearned run.

Leefers struck out two in one inning of work and Voorhees struck out three also in one inning of work.

Juniors 8, Springfield 3

Syracuse posted three of its runs in the fourth and also had a three-run sixth on the way to winning the conference championship.

Offensive leaders for Syracuse were Sawyer Brammier, two hits; Cooper

Carlson, single, double and two RBI; Griffin Goering, two hits; Braden LaFollette, double; Dalton Leefers, two hits; and Robert Shanks, single and two

RBI.

Goering pitched 4.2 innings, allowed one unearned run, two walks and one hit. He struck out nine.

LaFollette worked 1.1 shutout innings on the mound and struck out two while allowing one hit.

Leefers worked a third of an inning and Cooper Carlson worked the final two thirds of an inning.