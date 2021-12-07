September Journey with Phyllis Buell

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

So It Begins . . .

Do you feel it?

I do!

After all of these years, I still feel a wonderful sense of excitement and hope when this time of the year arrives!

It is in the air, all around us.

No, not the hustle bustle in the big box stores. Not even the bell ringers.

Maybe you have to truly look for Christmas when you reach my age.

Children of today aren’t fascinated by the wonderful window displays in department stores. How many small boys are hoping for a train set this year? And - do they still make Betsy Wetsy dolls? Or Chatty Kathy’s?

Today’s youngsters have grown up in a foreign atmosphere in comparison to my childhood or even the childhood of their parents, haven’t they?

Everything today is different. Yet, I still feel some of the old values clinging to the past.

We change. We have to in order to halfway stay abreast of the times.

Children don’t have “time” in their busy lives to learn a “piece” for the Christmas Eve programs at church – or even the school programs. Thanks to the inventive minds of the “teachers,” tradition lives on in many places . . . just a shortened and modern version of the “good old days.”

Glimpses of the “way things used to be” still warm my heart in this time of “good will to all men.” For example:

Neighbors still show up with a Christmas card and a plate of goodies.

People (many of them) are concerned with children that might not have warm clothes for the winter months ahead. There are “coat drives” as well as mitten and sock collections.

I love to see the little “pantries” in many communities, as well as Food Banks where anyone can go to supplement their food budget.

There are so many ways of showing the true spirit of the season throughout the year.

Last night, I felt the warmth of friends from decades of my life as volunteers from the Living Nativity held at the old Buell farm gathered for supper and remembering.

Community members, Mark’s fellow teachers, parents and students from various schools, “old” neighbors, in other words – circles of life that bring us back right where we started.

The Spirit of Christmas was there in my old kitchen and dining room once more. Many of the people present have come back into my life in such comforting ways.

One of the families that has helped with all six seasons of the Living Nativity held in our barn purchased Doc and Nellie Formanack’s house near the old hospital in Syracuse. It was moved to a rural area near Nehawka. The Brown family have personally enriched my life and Doc and Nellie would be happy to know their home lives on with a great family enjoying it.

Time marches on whether we like it or not. I’ve found out I better march with it in ways I can – or just get left in the dust!

All of the commercial hype surrounding Christmas sometimes makes us forget the real “reason for the season.”

Lest we forget: That special baby born so long ago in a lowly stable, warmed only by the heat of the animals bodies, placed in a manger bed – lived and died for our eternal life.

We’re expecting our own Christmas baby this year. Heidi Buell Ard (Mark and Sondra’s daughter) and her husband Brian (3 B, as daughter Carolyn has dubbed him . . . we have three Brian’s in our family) are planning to welcome their first child soon, maybe the day after Christmas.

What a gift that will be. We don’t need anything else.