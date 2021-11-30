September Journey with Phyllis Buell

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Twas a Month Before Christmas . . .

Hurry, hurry, shop and worry . . . The Prime Amazon truck, (or is it Amazon Prime?) the Fed Ex truck, the UPS truck are having a difficult time avoiding one another as they navigate the streets of Elmwood. All of those online purchases are being delivered – in plenty of time for Christmas giving.

I’m not buying the hype that presents are going to be in short supply this Dec. 25, 2021!

Can’t remember just when l “copped out” and did the nice old lady thing and started just give money for big events in life - but it certainly is nice to just be an observer in these days of craziness.

You couldn’t pay me enough to join in the race of today’s shopping world.

Surely everyone is going to be running out of plastic money soon, aren’t they? Or does that happen?

One of my grandsons-in-law that deals with the investing side of life tried to educate me on bit coin and venmo. I tried to nod in all of the right places, like it was “soaking in,” but in all honesty, it wasn’t! I still am completely in the dark about such matters.

I am so old, I will still bend over to pick up a copper penny or one made of any other kind of metal.

Pennies were important when I was a child and I still respect them. After all, my Dad counted out three of them every Sunday morning for years when I was small. I was properly impressed that they would help feed a starving child in Africa.

We are still taking up collections for that very thing, but three pennies don’t go far these days, do they?

Elmwood just finished a big holiday celebration here in town. Everyone got into the spirit of the season. We are blessed with many able-bodied people that use their energy for the good of the community.

Next Saturday, the main street of Elmwood will definitely show that spirit.

Like many small towns, time has taken a toll on several of the buildings and their very existence is a hazard.

Memories will be all that is left of three of them when the dust settles at the end of the day next Saturday and they no longer exist.

I won’t be any help in the actual demolition department. I will basically be an observer, but I will be proud of my hometown and take a true joy in the fact that so many generations have loved her as much as I have across the years.

What the future holds for the “gap” that will be created when those building fronts become history remains to be seen.

“We” need several things that could be created in that space.

It may take a while for the right things to appear, but I have complete confidence that will happen.

Small towns still provide the life blood for our country.

The work ethic mentality of “small town America” keep our cities operating.

I see my little country town waking up early every day and leaving for jobs in Lincoln or Omaha. Day care facilities provide loving care for the little ones here. Soon, older children will be trekking by for their day of learning.

Semi trucks laden with the bounty of the corn and soybean harvest rumble down the street. The harvest season of 2021 is basically over, but the trucks will continue to roll.

This “quiet” life isn’t for everyone, I know.

Personally, I give thanks to God every day I have been privileged to come back to the place of my beginning.

I am home again.